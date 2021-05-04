Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXT shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total value of C$426,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$757,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,359,835.12. Insiders have sold 232,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,676 over the last ninety days.

TSE PXT traded down C$0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.16. 438,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,591. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.04. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.1400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.