Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,410 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $462.97. 9,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,376. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

