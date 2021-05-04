Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $136.70. 45,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $137.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

