Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $8.92 on Tuesday, reaching $250.17. 215,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,430. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.31 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

