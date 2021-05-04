Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $51.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.81. The company had a trading volume of 49,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.63 and its 200 day moving average is $197.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

