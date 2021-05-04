Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 15,079 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 495,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $171.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,125. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

