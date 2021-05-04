Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 82.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161,493 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 534,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$53.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,275. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

