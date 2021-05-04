Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Visa by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $232.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

