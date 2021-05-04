Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,558 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHML stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.08 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

