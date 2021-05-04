Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $851,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 97.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after buying an additional 1,830,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after buying an additional 359,998 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,518 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,063,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 982,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after acquiring an additional 276,867 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

