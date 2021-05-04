Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 76 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $223.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $227.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.95.

