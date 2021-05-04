Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 48 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

SPGI stock opened at $393.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.38 and its 200 day moving average is $339.76. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $281.07 and a one year high of $394.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

