Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Paychex by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Paychex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,914. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

PAYX stock opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.