Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of PAYC traded down $24.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.30. 736,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.63. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $233.27 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.61.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.