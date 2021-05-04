Paylocity (PCTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $186.48 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.58 and a 200 day moving average of $193.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

