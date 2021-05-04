PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $9.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.54. The company had a trading volume of 188,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.31 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

