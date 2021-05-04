PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at Raymond James

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of PCB opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $247.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,104 shares of company stock worth $300,051. Corporate insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 130.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

