PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 233.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of PCB opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $247.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $300,051 in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

