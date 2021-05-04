Peercoin (PPC) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $28.49 million and approximately $99,644.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,914,787 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

