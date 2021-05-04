Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.80

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.80 and last traded at C$38.53, with a volume of 2112264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.16.

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.82. The firm has a market cap of C$21.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4500002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

