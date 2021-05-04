Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Down 27.1% in April

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

PSHG traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,108. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSHG. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

