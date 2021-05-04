Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

