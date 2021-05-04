PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

PETS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. 20,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,308. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $602.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

