Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 79,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 39.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 9,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,092. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

