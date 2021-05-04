PFG Advisors Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

NASDAQ SDG opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27.

