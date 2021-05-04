PFG Advisors Has $336,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

VFH opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

