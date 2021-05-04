PFG Advisors Has $397,000 Stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SCD opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

