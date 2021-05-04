PFG Advisors Makes New $290,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

VNLA opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.

