PFG Advisors Sells 728 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $313.92 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.45 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 402.46, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.81.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total value of $5,778,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,388 shares of company stock worth $143,836,991. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

