Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

