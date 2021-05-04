Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 billion-$72.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.99 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. 52,542,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,002,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

