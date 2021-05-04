Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

NYSE PSXP opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

