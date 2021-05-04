Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Short Interest Update

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS POCEF opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Photon Control has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Photon Control in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

