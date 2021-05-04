Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.61.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

