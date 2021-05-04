Pinterest, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.34.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $63.71 on Monday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -99.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $3,648,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

