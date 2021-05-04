Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issues Earnings Results

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of PXD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $169.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

