Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Luther Burbank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

LBC stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $599.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,395.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

