Piper Sandler Comments on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 347,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

