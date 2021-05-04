Piper Sandler Comments on Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kearny Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

KRNY stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $93,280 in the last ninety days. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

