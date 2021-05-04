Pirl Hits Market Capitalization of $370,827.77 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $370,827.77 and approximately $13.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirl has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,959.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.64 or 0.06189362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.33 or 0.00561006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $996.01 or 0.01812264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00111822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.59 or 0.00723415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.62 or 0.00656148 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.73 or 0.00459855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

