Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000. Apple makes up 5.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.58 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

