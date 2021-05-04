Pizza Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,260.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0849 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $5,260.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001100 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00177941 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

