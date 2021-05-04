Planning Directions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $19.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $665.85. 435,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,665,016. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.60 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $687.41 and a 200-day moving average of $659.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

