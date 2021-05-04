Planning Directions Inc. Sells 452 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.19. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $129.35.

