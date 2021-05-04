Playcent Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Playcent has a total market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $661,690.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00084611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00070367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.42 or 0.00874363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,520.93 or 0.10132408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00102068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

