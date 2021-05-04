Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $260,676.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,086.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,093 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth $456,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth $5,055,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Plexus by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.57. 122,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,054. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24. Plexus has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.