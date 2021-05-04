Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share on Monday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

AUCOY stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUCOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.