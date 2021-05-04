Poolz Finance Price Reaches $13.71 on Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $13.71 or 0.00025017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $21.71 million and $5.44 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065594 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,179.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,051.86 or 0.03744118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.60 or 0.00265688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.82 or 0.01162030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.00733523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,860.05 or 1.00105622 BTC.

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

