Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to $40.00 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $38.50 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PWCDF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,004. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.