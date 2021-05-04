PRA Group (PRAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Shares of PRAA opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.